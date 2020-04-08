Driver who was 'bored' caught breaking coronavirus lockdown after crashing into fence

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A motorist in England who crashed into a fence on Tuesday is being blasted by police after the driver admitted he went out during the coronavirus lockdown because he was "bored."

The Essex Police said on Twitter that the driver crashed into a fence near Chelmsford.

"Driver of this car was bored so went out for a drive!" the force tweeted. "Us and the ambulance crew are both really busy and don't need extra work."

CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN RULES IN UK MUST BE FOLLOWED OR EXERCISE MAY BE BANNED, HEALTH SECRETARY WARNS

Images released by police show the vehicle tangled in a metal fence, with garbage strewn around the car, which appeared to strike a garbage can.

Police said the driver was "another person breaching the regulation" and has been reported.

The U.K. is in its third week of lockdown in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19; people are ordered to stay home except for essential trips.

Initially, the restrictions were for three weeks, but ministers said it is too early to begin lifting them, according to Sky News.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

After the warmest weekend in six months sent thousands into parks in London over the weekend, U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that sunbathing is against the guidance officials have set and that people need to follow the rules.

Other incidents of individuals breaking the lockdown include a man who took a 224-mile round trip to pick up windows bought online.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

On Wednesday, Britain’s Treasury chief said that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s condition is improving in the intensive care unit of a London hospital.

Johnson was admitted to the hospital on Sunday, 10 days after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He was transferred to the ICU on Monday when his condition deteriorated.

As of Wednesday, there are 55,242 cases of COVID-19 in the U.K., with at least 6,159 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.