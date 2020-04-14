Police officer enforcing coronavirus lockdown in India has hand chopped off in sword attack

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A police officer in India underwent more than seven hours of surgery after his hand was hacked off during an attack Sunday while he was trying to enforce the country's coronavirus lockdown.

The Government of the State of Punjab said on Twitter the "horrendous attack" happened at a vegetable market in Patiala, located about 170 miles north of New Delhi.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh was taking part in a COVID-19 enforcement operation when he tried to stop a group of five men at the market and was attacked with a sword that severed his wrist.

The officer was then rushed to a hospital in Chandigarh for an operation that lasted seven and a half hours.

Punjab's chief minister, Capt. Amarinder Singh, tweeted that the surgery was a success and the hand was reattached.

"I thank the entire team of doctors and support staff for their painstaking effort," he tweeted. "Wishing ASI Harjeet Singh a speedy recovery."

The attack was captured on video and obtained by India Today.

It triggered a pursuit and standoff by police after the suspects fled to a Sikh temple about 6 miles from the market.

A standoff at the temple lasted for about six hours as officers tried to negotiate with the men, who then opened fire on authorities. One of the attackers was injured in the exchange of gunfire, Sky News reported.

The Punjab state government said that 11 men eventually were taken into custody. Officers also seized guns, ammunition, petrol bombs and a large amount of cash.

The group of men belonged to the Nihang Sikh religious sect, a group that carries traditional arms and wears blue robes, according to Sky News.

The attack happened two days before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension to the country’s lockdown for 1.3 billion people until May 3. He said in a national address there may be some easing of restrictions after one week to help poor daily wage earners and those working in the agriculture sector.

Modi, who said India has paid a big economic price by imposing the lockdown, added that restrictions will be eased only in areas that do not show any deterioration in the spread of coronavirus.

India has sealed hundreds of residential districts as containment zones across the country, ramping up a low rate of testing. Modi said efforts are underway to ensure no new hot spots emerge in the country.

As of Tuesday, there are 10,541 cases of COVID-19 in India, with at least 538 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.