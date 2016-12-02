Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update January 3, 2017

Confirmed: Wreckage of El Faro cargo ship found 15,000 feet deep in the ocean

By | Fox News
In this Oct. 24, 2015, photo, contractors and Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Neverosky retrieve and secure the tow pinger locater aboard the USNS Apache. USNS Apache departed Norfolk, Va., on Oct. 19, to begin searching for wreckage from the missing cargo ship El Faro. El Faro lost power and went down east of the Bahamas during Hurricane Joaquin. (John Paul Kotara II/Navy via AP)

In this Oct. 24, 2015, photo, contractors and Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Neverosky retrieve and secure the tow pinger locater aboard the USNS Apache. USNS Apache departed Norfolk, Va., on Oct. 19, to begin searching for wreckage from the missing cargo ship El Faro. El Faro lost power and went down east of the Bahamas during Hurricane Joaquin. (John Paul Kotara II/Navy via AP)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Federal investigators have positively identified the wreckage found 15,000 feet deep in the sea as that of the ill-fated cargo ship El Faro.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday on Twitter that the survey of the area will continue.

The ship sank in about 15,000 feet of water Oct. 1 during Hurricane Joaquin with 33 people aboard east of the Bahamas. No survivors were found.

The NTSB says sonar indicates the ship landed upright, which could help crews recover the ship's data record, or "black box."

The agency says the U.S. Navy is continuing to survey the area around the wreckage.

More On This...

Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter & Instagram