Christ the Redeemer pays tribute to coronavirus doctors, nurses

Rio de Janeiro illuminated the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue on Sunday in an Easter tribute to doctors and nurses battling the global coronavirus outbreak.

Depictions of medical workers and messages of hope in several languages were projected onto the 125-foot-tall statue atop Corcovado mountain in Brazil’s largest city, according to the New York Post.

“Stay at home,” read one of the illuminated messages, according to the paper.

At one point during the illumination the statue was pictured as a doctor, complete with a stethoscope and lab coat, the paper reported.

During the illumination, Archbishop of Rio de Janeiro, Dom Orani Tempesta, performed Easter Mass at the base of Christ the Redeemer.

This is not the first time the iconic statue has been lit up during the pandemic.

Last month, the flags of the countries affected by the virus were shown on the statue with the words "pray together" illuminated.

At least 1,230 people have died from the coronavirus in Brazil, with more than 22,300 other confirmed cases.

Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has criticized social distancing measures imposed by state governors and even his own health officials. He has likened the coronavirus to a “little flu.”