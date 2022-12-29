Expand / Collapse search
Chinese pilot flew 20 feet from US Air Force craft during operations

USINDOPACOM said the US aircraft was forced to take evasive action to avoid colliding with the Chinese plane

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
A Chinese military airplane flew within 10 feet of a U.S. aircraft earlier this month, according to officials.

The United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) released the statement Thursday, stating the incident occurred on Dec. 21 in the South China Sea.

"On Dec. 21 (China Standard Time), a People’s Liberation Army - Navy J-11 fighter pilot performed an unsafe maneuver during an intercept of a U.S. Air Force RC-135 aircraft, which was lawfully conducting routine operations over the South China Sea in international airspace," the USINDOPACOM stated.

The People's Liberation Army plane flew within 20 feet of the RC-135 craft's nose. In order to avoid a collision, the U.S. craft was forced to take evasive action.

TAIWAN SCRAMBLES JETS, READIES MISSILE DEFENSES AS CHINESE MILITARY VESSELS NEAR ISLAND, DEFENSE MINISTRY SAYS

Footage of a Chinese pilot flies a jet just 10-feet away from a U.S. Airforce RC-135 plane on Dec. 21. (Credit: Department of Defense) ((Credit: Department of Defense))

The statement continued, "The U.S. Indo-Pacific Joint Force is dedicated to a free and open Indo-Pacific region and will continue to fly, sail and operate at sea and in international airspace with due regard for the safety of all vessels and aircraft under international law. 

USINDOPACOM concluded, "We expect all countries in the Indo-Pacific region to use international airspace safely and in accordance with international law."

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, fighter jets of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) conduct a joint combat training exercises around the Taiwan Island on Aug. 7, 2022. China blasted an annual U.S. defense spending bill for hyping up the "China threat" while Taiwan welcomed the legislation, saying it demonstrated U.S. support for the self-governing island that China says must come under its rule. "China deplores and firmly opposes this U.S. move," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted online Saturday, Dec. 24.

The People's Republic of China has grown increasingly aggressive in recent months as tensions between the mainland nation and the island of Taiwan escalate.

TAIWAN TRIPLES COMPULSORY MILITARY SERVICE LENGTH DUE TO RISING TENSIONS WITH CHINA

China’s military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the self-ruled island, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said Monday, after China expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions in a U.S. annual defense spending bill.

China’s military harassment of Taiwan, which it claims is its own territory, has intensified in recent years, and the Communist Party’s People’s Liberation Army has sent planes or ships toward the island on a near-daily basis.

In this photo released Dec. 31, 2021 by Xinhua News Agency, an undated photo shows a carrier-based J-15 fighter jet preparing to land on the Chinese navy's Liaoning aircraft-carrier during open-sea combat training.  China is holding military exercises in the disputed South China Sea coinciding with U.S. President Joe Biden’s visits to South Korea and Japan that are largely focused on countering the perceived threat from China. 

Between 6 a.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday, 47 of the Chinese planes crossed the median of the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial boundary once tacitly accepted by both sides, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com