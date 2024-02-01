Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China

Chinese father, mistress executed after throwing toddlers out of high-rise apartment window: report

Zhang Bo, Ye Chengchen implicated in deaths of children in Chongqing in 2020

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Chinese father and his mistress have been executed by authorities in China after he threw his children out of a high-rise apartment window to their deaths in 2020, reports say. 

Zhang Bo, the father, and Ye Chengchen were found guilty of committing premeditated murder following a review of their case by the Supreme People’s Court, according to the state-run China Daily newspaper. 

It reported that the pair viewed the children as an obstacle to their relationship and staged an "accidental" fall in Chongqing in November 2020, resulting in the deaths of the two-year-old girl and one-year-old boy. 

The children fell from the 15th floor of a residential building in the city, according to the AFP. 

INDIA LAW ENFORCEMENT CLEAR SUSPECTED CHINESE SPY PIGEON 

Chongqing skyline view

A view overlooking the CBD Central Business district in Chongqing, China, in September 2023.  (Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The news agency reported that Ye had started an affair with Zhang and had been unaware at first that he was married and had children. 

She then encouraged him to kill the children, arguing that they would be a "burden on their future life together," the AFP quoted a statement from the Chongqing No. 5 Intermediate People's Court as saying. 

CHINESE CYBER ATTACKS ARE INTENDED TO ‘INDUCE SOCIETAL PANIC’ ACROSS AMERICA, SECURITY DIRECTORS TELL CONGRESS 

Chongqing high-rise buildings

The father reportedly threw the children from a window on the 15th floor of a high-rise building in Chongqing, China in November 2020. (Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The same court issued a death sentence for the pair in December 2021, which ultimately was carried out Wednesday following a series of appeals, according to China Daily. 

Chongqing high-rise buildings

The couple initially were sentenced to death in December 2021, according to China Daily. (Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

In its decision to uphold the death penalty, the Supreme People's Court ruled that the motive for the killings was despicable and deserving of a severe punishment. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.