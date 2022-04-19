China's 'coordination' with Russia won't change 'no matter' how global politics evolves

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

China on Tuesday promised to increase its coordination with Russia "no matter" how its deadly war in Ukraine has shaped geopolitics.

"No matter how global dynamics evolve, China will, as usual, strengthen strategic coordination with Russia," the Chinese foreign ministry assured Russian ambassador to China Andrey Denisov.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng touted the partnership’s "resilience" and said Beijing would "join hands to safeguard common interests" with Moscow, according to a Politico EU reporter.

China has drawn international ire over its refusal to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin’s deadly war in Ukraine.

NATO and the U.S. have repeatedly called on China to condemn the illegal war that has resulted in nearly 5 million refugees and more than 7 million internally displaced people following the largest attack in Europe since World War II.

Beijing has flatly refused to negatively comment on the war and has instead called on the west to recognize Russia’s "security concerns" when engaging with Moscow diplomatically.

China announced Tuesday that it will be sending a delegation to eight Eastern European countries in what will be the first diplomatic mission to the region since Russia’s invasion began on Feb. 24.

Special representative to China-Central and Eastern Europe Cooperation, Huo Yuzhen, will head the delegation to Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia announced China’s Director-General for European Affairs Wang Lutong Tuesday.

It is unclear if China will touch on the war in Ukraine, but tensions between Beijing and the west have remained high since the invasion began.

China earlier this month accused the U.S. and Taiwan of "playing with fire" after comparisons between the Ukraine-Russia war have been levied against Beijing and Taipei.

The U.S. has additionally threatened to hit China with sanctions if Beijing is found to be supplying Russian war efforts or by helping Moscow evade western sanctions.