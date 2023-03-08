Expand / Collapse search
China
Published

China province forces people of faith to register on 'Smart Religion' app for worship

Henan is one of the most religious provinces in the largely secular country and home to one of China's most vibrant Christian communities

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
White House responds to China, says 'we do not want conflict' Video

White House responds to China, says 'we do not want conflict'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded Tuesday to warnings from China of "conflict" with the U.S., saying "we do not want conflict."

Religious citizens in the Henan province of the People's Republic of China must register with the government's new "Smart Religion" app in order to participate in worship services. 

Religious members of the public in Henan must fill out a government form and verify their place of worship before gathering with fellow believers, according to Chinese human rights advocacy group ChinaAid. 

CHINA, US HEADING FOR 'CONFLICT AND CONFRONTATION,' FOREIGN MINISTER WARNS

The interior of a house church is seen in Puyang, in China's central Henan province.

The interior of a house church is seen in Puyang, in China's central Henan province. (GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

"Applicants must fill in personal information, including name, phone number, ID number, permanent residence, occupation, and date of birth, before they can make a reservation," the group reported. "Those who are allowed into the church must also have their temperature taken and show a reservation code."

ChinaAid released their report on the new system on March 6.

CHINA RAMPING UP PERSECUTION OF CHRISTIANS AS IT DEMANDS 'WORSHIP AND ALLEGIANCE' OF XI JINPING: WATCHDOG

A choir sings during a rehearsal for performance to mark the Chinese New Year at a countryside church in Luoyang of Henan Province, China.

A choir sings during a rehearsal for performance to mark the Chinese New Year at a countryside church in Luoyang of Henan Province, China. (Photo by China Photos/Getty Images)

The regulation system is required for all citizens seeking to worship, regardless of religion — citizens can select their affiliation with a church, Buddhist temple, mosque, and others.

Smart Religion was developed by the Henan Province Ethnic and Religious Affairs Commission.

The ruins of a demolished Catholic Church are seen in Puyang, in China's central Henan province on Aug. 13, 2018. The church was demolished to make way for a commercial development. 

The ruins of a demolished Catholic Church are seen in Puyang, in China's central Henan province on Aug. 13, 2018. The church was demolished to make way for a commercial development.  (GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

The People's Republic of China is governed exclusively by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which promotes a policy of secularism.

While not explicitly illegal, religious worship is increasingly dangerous in China as government officials crack down on faith communities found unsatisfactory in patriotism or cultural assimilation.

The CCP continues to run concentration camps for the detention and re-education of Uyghur Muslims.

