China province forces people of faith to register on 'Smart Religion' app for worship

Religious citizens in the Henan province of the People's Republic of China must register with the government's new "Smart Religion" app in order to participate in worship services.

Religious members of the public in Henan must fill out a government form and verify their place of worship before gathering with fellow believers, according to Chinese human rights advocacy group ChinaAid.

CHINA, US HEADING FOR 'CONFLICT AND CONFRONTATION,' FOREIGN MINISTER WARNS

"Applicants must fill in personal information, including name, phone number, ID number, permanent residence, occupation, and date of birth, before they can make a reservation," the group reported. "Those who are allowed into the church must also have their temperature taken and show a reservation code."

ChinaAid released their report on the new system on March 6.

CHINA RAMPING UP PERSECUTION OF CHRISTIANS AS IT DEMANDS 'WORSHIP AND ALLEGIANCE' OF XI JINPING: WATCHDOG

The regulation system is required for all citizens seeking to worship, regardless of religion — citizens can select their affiliation with a church, Buddhist temple, mosque, and others.

Smart Religion was developed by the Henan Province Ethnic and Religious Affairs Commission.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NEWS APP

The People's Republic of China is governed exclusively by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which promotes a policy of secularism.

While not explicitly illegal, religious worship is increasingly dangerous in China as government officials crack down on faith communities found unsatisfactory in patriotism or cultural assimilation.

The CCP continues to run concentration camps for the detention and re-education of Uyghur Muslims.