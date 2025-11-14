Expand / Collapse search
China immediately begins trialing its most advanced amphibious assault ship

Sichuan Type 076 combines aircraft carrier and amphibious assault ship capabilities with electromagnetic catapult system

Mitch Picasso By Mitch Picasso Fox News
China began sea trials of its most advanced amphibious assault ship to date.

One week after deploying its most recent assault ship, China unveiled the Sichuan Type 076, a vessel combining traits of an aircraft carrier and amphibious assault ship.

The specifications remain undisclosed, but it can launch aircraft and troop-filled landing craft.

Amphibious assault ships are known to be faster than carriers and have more operational flexibility.

Aerial view of the Sichuan.

China’s navy launched sea trials for its newest Type 076 Sichuan, the most advanced amphibious assault ship in its fleet. (Zhang Liang/Xinhua via AP)

China’s navy has more ships overall, but U.S. vessels are more capable, especially aircraft carriers and amphibious assault ships.

Xi Jinping is pushing to expand China's military by 2035 to challenge the U.S. as the dominant military power.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies reports China's defense budget rose to nearly $247 billion in 2025, with its progress most visible in its navy.

China's nuclear stockpile hit 600 warheads by 2025 with the goal to expand to 1,500 by 2035, according to the report.

The Sichuan docked at a port.

The Type 076 Sichuan combines features of an aircraft carrier and amphibious ship, signaling China’s growing naval reach. (Zhang Liang/Xinhua via AP)

The Sichuan emphasizes amphibious and air-launch capabilities, not nuclear or missile propulsion systems. Unlike China’s conventionally powered aircraft carrier Fujian, the new amphibious assault ship is designed for drone and marine operations rather than traditional carrier strike missions.

Both Chinese ships have the same electromagnetic catapult system that has already been tested successfully on the Fujian.

The Sichuan begins sea trials

China’s latest amphibious ship, capable of launching drones and aircraft, begins sea trials to test power and stability. (Zhang Liang/Xinhua via AP)

The electromagnetic system can launch fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and drones, as well as short- and vertical-takeoff aircraft (STOVL and VTOL), according to official Chinese media.

The Sichuan has a full-load displacement of more than 40,000 tons and a full-length flight deck. 

The sea trial is set to test the ship's power and stability, as well as its systems, according to Chinese media.

