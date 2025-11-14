China immediately begins trialing its most advanced amphibious assault ship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

China began sea trials of its most advanced amphibious assault ship to date.

One week after deploying its most recent assault ship, China unveiled the Sichuan Type 076, a vessel combining traits of an aircraft carrier and amphibious assault ship.

The specifications remain undisclosed, but it can launch aircraft and troop-filled landing craft.

Amphibious assault ships are known to be faster than carriers and have more operational flexibility.

I COMMANDED AN F-35B SQUADRON. PEOPLE WIN WARS, NOT TECHNOLOGY

China’s navy has more ships overall, but U.S. vessels are more capable, especially aircraft carriers and amphibious assault ships.

Xi Jinping is pushing to expand China's military by 2035 to challenge the U.S. as the dominant military power.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies reports China's defense budget rose to nearly $247 billion in 2025, with its progress most visible in its navy.

China's nuclear stockpile hit 600 warheads by 2025 with the goal to expand to 1,500 by 2035, according to the report.

CHINA LAUNCHES THIRD AIRCRAFT CARRIER AS XI PUSHES MILITARY MODERNIZATION AGAINST US INFLUENCE

The Sichuan emphasizes amphibious and air-launch capabilities, not nuclear or missile propulsion systems. Unlike China’s conventionally powered aircraft carrier Fujian, the new amphibious assault ship is designed for drone and marine operations rather than traditional carrier strike missions.

Both Chinese ships have the same electromagnetic catapult system that has already been tested successfully on the Fujian.

HIGH STAKES ON THE HIGH SEAS AS US, CHINA TEST LIMITS OF MILITARY POWER

The electromagnetic system can launch fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and drones, as well as short- and vertical-takeoff aircraft (STOVL and VTOL), according to official Chinese media.

The Sichuan has a full-load displacement of more than 40,000 tons and a full-length flight deck.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The sea trial is set to test the ship's power and stability, as well as its systems, according to Chinese media.