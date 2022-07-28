China gun attack kills 3, despite strict firearm regulations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chinese police are looking for a suspect in a mass shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect, Li Qiang, allegedly killed three people and injured two in a violent rampage on Tuesday, according to the South China Morning Post.

The shooting took place in the Sichuan province. Police are offering a bounty close to $15,000 for information leading to Qiang's arrest.

Qiang served as a decorated police officer, but it is not clear if he is still part of the department. He was awarded last year for bravery after saving the lives of two drowning elderly people in two separate instances.

His occupation as a police officer is the apparent explanation for his possession of a firearm – China has some of the strictest gun regulations in the world.

