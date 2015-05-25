Expand / Collapse search
May 18, 2015

Chile's president Bachelet reshuffles Cabinet amid low popularity, scandals

By | Associated Press
    Chile's President Michelle Bachelet announces new Cabinet members at the presidential palace La Moneda, in Santiago, Chile, Monday, May 11, 2015.

    Chile's President Michelle Bachelet, accompanied by newly named Interior Minister Jorge Burgos, greet guests before the start of a ceremony announcing new Cabinet members, at the presidential palace La Moneda, in Santiago, Chile, Monday, May 11, 2015. Bachelet named a new Cabinet on Monday, hoping the changes will arrest the fall in her popularity ratings and overcome scandals that have rocked her administration.

    Chile's President Michelle Bachelet speaks at a ceremony announcing new Cabinet members at the presidential palace La Moneda, in Santiago, Chile, Monday, May 11, 2015. Pictured in the background are Interior Minister Jorge Burgos, from left, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes, Government Spokesman Marcelo Diaz, and Education Minister Nicolas Eyzaguirre.

SANTIAGO, Chile – Chilean President Michelle Bachelet has named a new Cabinet, hoping the changes will arrest the fall in her popularity ratings and overcome scandals that have rocked her administration.

The most dramatic change Monday appears to be the arrival of banker Rodrigo Valdes as her new finance minister, replacing Alberto Arenas. It's the first time since the return of democracy in 1990 that a president has replaced the finance minister.

Bachelet also is replacing her Cabinet chief, as well as the ministers of justice, labor, defense, social development and culture.

Bachelet is trying to salvage an ambitious reform package that includes an education overhaul, the legalization of abortion in some case and changing the dictatorship-era constitution.

Bachelet surprised the country last week by announcing she was overhauling the whole Cabinet.