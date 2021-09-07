CDC warns against travel to Jamaica over Covid

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has cautioned Americans not to travel to Jamaica, Lebanon, or Sri Lanka amid a rise in the number of COVID-19 delta variant cases.

The CDC increased travel advisories on Tuesday to "Level 4: Do Not Travel" for those countries, indicating they have "a very high level of COVID-19 in the country."

The health warning cautions potential travelers that "health risks are present, including current disease outbreaks or crises that disrupt a country's medical infrastructure."

COVID-19 VARIANT MU DETECTED IN 49 STATES

Similar coronavirus travel warnings were updated to "Level 3: Reconsider Travel" for Anguilla, Australia, Brunei, Ghana, Grenada, Madagascar, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Despite the prominence of the delta variant coronavirus—which has become the mainstream variant of the virus—and growing levels of the mu variant, travel advisories have reportedly been eased for travel to the Netherlands, Malta, Guinea-Bissau, and the United Arab Emirates.

On Tuesday, the CDC also increased the travel advisory for Nicaragua to a "Level 4" but did so for socio-political reasons that are not coronavirus-related.

The nation's health protection agency continues to recommend people not to travel internationally until they are fully vaccinated as "international travel poses additional risks." This includes an "increased risk for getting and possibly spreading some COVID-19 variants."

All international travelers should continue to wear personal face masks on public transportation, per the travel guidelines.