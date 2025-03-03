Car ramming attack in Mannheim, Germany, leaves 1 dead, multiple injured: reports

A suspect rammed a car into a crowd of people in Mannheim, Germany on Monday, killing one person and injuring multiple others, reports say.

Police said the suspect is in custody. Local media reported that a car drove at a high rate of speed into the crowd in Mannheim’s Paradeplatz square, according to Reuters.

Locals are now being urged to avoid the downtown area in Mannheim due to police activity.

"We can confirm that one perpetrator was arrested," police spokesperson Stefan Wilhelm told the Associated Press. "We can’t yet give information on whether there were further perpetrators."

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser canceled her participation in the carnival street parade in Cologne due to the events in Mannheim.

"The focus is now on saving lives, treating the injured and the initial investigations by the authorities in Mannheim," an interior ministry spokesperson told the dpa news agency.

The incident happened weeks after a car ramming attack in Munich left a 2-year-old girl and her mother dead.

That attack happened a day before Vice President JD Vance and others gathered in Munich for the Munich Security Conference.

German prosecutors later said the suspect in the Munich incident, a 24-year-old Afghan, appeared to have been motivated by Islamic extremism.

Last year, six people also were killed and more than 200 injured when a car slammed into a Christmas market in eastern Germany city of Magdeburg.

The suspect, who was arrested, was a 50-year-old doctor originally from Saudi Arabia who had expressed anti-Muslim views and support for the far-right, anti-immigrant Alternative For Germany party, the AP reported.

Fox News’ Thomas Ferraro and the Associated Press contributed to this report.