©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Germany

Car ramming attack in Mannheim, Germany, leaves 1 dead, multiple injured: reports

Car drives into crowd of people in Mannheim, Germany, reports say

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published | Updated
Germany car ramming attack leaves 1 dead, others injured Video

Germany car ramming attack leaves 1 dead, others injured

One person is dead and others are reported injured following a car ramming attack on Monday, March 3, in Mannheim, Germany. (Credit: Reuters)

A suspect rammed a car into a crowd of people in Mannheim, Germany on Monday, killing one person and injuring multiple others, reports say.

Police said the suspect is in custody. Local media reported that a car drove at a high rate of speed into the crowd in Mannheim’s Paradeplatz square, according to Reuters. 

Locals are now being urged to avoid the downtown area in Mannheim due to police activity.  

"We can confirm that one perpetrator was arrested," police spokesperson Stefan Wilhelm told the Associated Press. "We can’t yet give information on whether there were further perpetrators." 

Germany car ramming attack scene

Police officers stand next to a damaged vehicle in the city center of Mannheim, Germany, on Monday March 3. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser canceled her participation in the carnival street parade in Cologne due to the events in Mannheim.

"The focus is now on saving lives, treating the injured and the initial investigations by the authorities in Mannheim," an interior ministry spokesperson told the dpa news agency.

The incident happened weeks after a car ramming attack in Munich left a 2-year-old girl and her mother dead.

Car ramming attack in Germany

Debris is seen scattered on the streets of Mannehim, Germany, following the reported car ramming attack on Monday, March 3. (Dieter Leder/dpa via AP)

That attack happened a day before Vice President JD Vance and others gathered in Munich for the Munich Security Conference.

German prosecutors later said the suspect in the Munich incident, a 24-year-old Afghan, appeared to have been motivated by Islamic extremism.

Last year, six people also were killed and more than 200 injured when a car slammed into a Christmas market in eastern Germany city of Magdeburg. 

Germany car ramming scene

Emergency services and police stand at Paradeplatz in Mannheim, Germany, following the incident on Monday March 3. (René Priebe/dpa via AP)

The suspect, who was arrested, was a 50-year-old doctor originally from Saudi Arabia who had expressed anti-Muslim views and support for the far-right, anti-immigrant Alternative For Germany party, the AP reported.

Fox News’ Thomas Ferraro and the Associated Press contributed to this report. 

