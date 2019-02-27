Father, daughter fined for stealing $12.5M lotto ticket: report

A Canadian father and daughter were each fined more than $2 million last week for their role in a lottery scam.

Jun-Chul Chung, 68, a convenience store worker in Burlington, Ontario, was convicted of stealing a Super 7 ticket, worth $12.5 million from a customer in 2003, according to reports. His daughter, Kathleen Chung, 36, who reportedly cashed the ticket for her father, was convicted of possessing stolen property and defrauding the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.

Justice Douglas Gray, who handed the Chungs their fines of $2.3 million each said last week: “I see no reason why they should not be equally responsible for the outstanding amount.”

Jun-Chul Chung was sentenced to seven years in prison last September while Kathleen Chung was sentenced to a four-year jail term. If they do not pay their fines, they’ll spend another six years in prison, Gray said.

Authorities have seized nearly $8 million of the stolen $12.5 million lottery ticket, The Toronto Star reported. The $4.6 fine accounts for the remaining balance. The original winner has reportedly received his $12.5 million earnings, plus interest.

The Chungs are out on bail, pending their appeal, the report said. They will have a seven-year period, beginning when they are paroled, to pay back the fine, according to the report.