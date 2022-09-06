Canada mass stabbing: Manhunt shifts to 'armed and dangerous' Myles Sanderson

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The police chief of the provincial capital of Saskatchewan, Canada, is warning the public that mass stabbing suspect Myles Sanderson is "still at large and still considered to be armed and dangerous" following the discovery of his deceased brother Monday.

Regina Police said Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead around 11:30 a.m. local time Monday near the location where most of the stabbings in Canada took place. Myles and his now deceased brother are suspected of killing 10 and wounding 18 during a stabbing spree in the Indigenous community of James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby village of Weldon on Sunday.

"The question now is, where is Myles? Is Myles Sanderson still in Regina?" Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said in a video message posted late Monday night.

"That information that put him in our community is now well over a day old, and we have not had any new information to determine that that is no longer factual," he continued. "So we are continuing to operate under the assumption that he is here until we get information that indicates otherwise."

Bray added "I think the question that is on a lot of people’s minds today is now that the long weekend is coming to an end, school is returning tomorrow for students, what does that look like in terms of community safety?

"I think there are a couple of things we have to remember – there were very violent incidents that happened... in northern Saskatchewan," he explained. "However, since then, no more violence has occurred. There has been no repeat of that violence in our community and there is no indication of a threat of violence happening in our city."

However, Bray warned that "Myles is still at large and still considered to be armed and dangerous.

"We ask our community to continue to be very aware of your surroundings and report anything that is unusual or any information that you might have that could bring a swift resolution to this situation," he concluded, vowing that "we will not stop this investigation until Myles is safely in custody."