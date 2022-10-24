Expand / Collapse search
British man spends $4,000 making Liz Truss dog toys, only for her to resign in record time

Liz Truss resigned as UK prime minister after just 44 days in office

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
An entrepreneurial British man spent nearly $4,000 making squeaky dog toys that look like Liz Truss after she became prime minister, but his business venture hit a road block when she resigned in just 44 days. 

David Farquharson, the creator of the "Truss'ty Dog Toy," told Express.co.uk that after weeks of designing the model with his own pooch and working with a factory in China, he was set to get the first shipment at the beginning of November. 

The 'Truss'ty Dog Toy' is now going for a 25% discount after Liz Truss resigned as British Prime Minister. 

David Farquharson said he spent weeks designing the Liz Truss dog toys. 

But last Thursday, Truss announced that she would resign amid political turmoil in the Conservative Party. 

RISHI SUNAK SET TO BE NEXT UK PRIME MINISTER AFTER PENNY MORDAUNT DROPS OUT OF RACE

"You have to laugh - I thought it would be quite funny for a dog to play around with a Liz Truss dog toy. This just makes it even funnier, how ridiculous the situation is," Farquharson told Express.co.uk. 

"My wife is going to kill me having all of these dog toys in a two-bedroom apartment, but we will see what happens there."

The dog toys are now going for $18, a 25% discount. 

"Made from high-quality pet-safe material, your dog will really love the squeak Liz makes when they play with her," Farquharson pitches on his website. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest