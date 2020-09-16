Man using live snake as face mask boards bus in England

A man was spotted using a live snake as a makeshift face mask on a public bus in England.

The unidentified man was taking the bus from Swinton to Manchester on Monday with the snake wrapped around his neck when another passenger snapped a photo of the bizarre moment.

AUSTRALIA MAN FINDS 2 HUGE PYTHONS IN HOME AFTER THEY CRASH THROUGH KITCHEN CEILING

A passenger, who wished to remain anonymous, said she first believed the man was only wearing a “funky mask” until the reptile started slithering over the handrails, according to the BBC.

The woman said she found the incident “really funny” and the other passengers didn’t seem bothered by the serpent.

“No one batted an eyelid,” she said.

Authorities said a snake is not a proper face covering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BREXIT DRAMA IN THE UK AS BORIS JOHNSON PUSHES BILL TO OVERRIDE EU EXIT DEAL

"Government guidance clearly states that this needn't be a surgical mask and that passengers can make their own or wear something suitable, such as a scarf or bandana,” a Transport for Greater Manchester spokesperson said in a statement, according to the outlet.

"While there is a small degree of interpretation that can be applied to this, we do not believe it extends to the use of snakeskin - especially when still attached to the snake," the statement said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In England, face masks are required on public transportation such as planes, trains, and buses to curb the spread of the coronavirus.