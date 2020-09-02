Australian man finds 2 huge pythons in home after they crash through kitchen ceiling

A man in Australia discovered two massive pythons slithering in his home Monday after the snakes crashed through his kitchen ceiling under their combined weight.

David Tait, who lives in Laceys Creek in Queensland state, came home to find a large chunk of his ceiling had collapsed onto his kitchen table.

"I knew we hadn’t had rain, so I looked around to find what had caused it,” Tait told Australia’s Nine Network television on Tuesday.

He didn’t have to look far. Tait found the culprits – a pair of nonvenomous carpet pythons – slithering through his bedroom and living room.

The snakes measured 9 feet and 8 feet long, respectively, and had an estimated combined weight of 100 pounds.

Snake catcher Steven Brown, who was called to remove the two snakes, believes they were having a fight leading up to the ceiling collapse.

“I would assume that it was two males fighting over a female that was nearby in the roof,” Brown said.

The males were returned to the wild, but Brown said the suspected third snake could still be in Tait’s ceiling or nearby.

Brown told the BBC the two pythons were of “exceptional size” compared to others he commonly finds and warned that snakes will become more active as breeding season gets underway and temperatures rise during Australia’s summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.