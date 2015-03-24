Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update December 8, 2015

British hostage appears in new video released by Islamic State group militants

By | Associated Press
In this still image taken from an undated video published on the Internet by Al-Furqan, the media arm of the Islamic State group militants, captive British journalist John Cantlie speaks into the camera on the first of what he says will be a series of lecture-like "programs" in which he says he will reveal "the truth" about the Islamic State group. The Arabic subtitle reads "I am a prisoner and that is something I will not deny." (AP Photo)

In this still image taken from an undated video published on the Internet by Al-Furqan, the media arm of the Islamic State group militants, captive British journalist John Cantlie speaks into the camera on the first of what he says will be a series of lecture-like "programs" in which he says he will reveal "the truth" about the Islamic State group. The Arabic subtitle reads "I am a prisoner and that is something I will not deny." (AP Photo) (The Associated Press)

BEIRUT – The Islamic State group has released a video showing a British man who identifies himself as a journalist and says he is a prisoner of the extremists.

In a slick video shot with three cameras, the man identifies himself as John Cantlie, a photojournalist who worked for publications including The Sunday Times, The Sun and The Sunday Telegraph.

He says he came to Syria in November 2012 and was subsequently captured by the Islamic State group.

The group has beheaded two U.S. journalists and a British aid worker, and threatened to kill another British hostage. Cantlie's name has not been mentioned among foreign hostages held by the group before, apparently because of a media blackout.

The British government declined to comment on the video.