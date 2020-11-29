Expand / Collapse search
United Kingdom
British Airways investigating reports stewardess is offering sexual services between flights

Passengers are also promised unspecified 'adult entertainment on-board'

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
British Airways is investigating reports that one of its Heathrow-based stewardesses is selling sex – and her undergarments – during and in between flights.

Photos of the flight attendant’s risqué advertisements on social media were first reported by The Sun.  The photos show her in a variety of suggestive poses while in uniform on the plane.

FILE: A British Airways plane, at left, is towed past other planes sitting parked at Heathrow Airport in London.

For $33 a passenger can be the new owner of her underwear, twice that will be a “securing fee” where a prospective “client” can meet her at a hotel, according to the paper.

Passengers are also promised unspecified “adult entertainment on-board” if the price is right.

“All you have to do is give me a sum of money and you’ll be treated to a whole different experience of your choice,” she allegedly wrote.

After the first report of the alleged advertisements, her social media accounts appeared to have been deleted. Fox News has reached out to British Airways but did not hear back by the time of publication.

In a statement to The Sun, the airline said it had launched an investigation to identify the mystery stewardess.

“We expect the highest standard of behavior from all of our colleagues at all times, and we are investigating the claims,” a spokesman said.

