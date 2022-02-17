ADVERTISEMENTSkip
Brazil mudslide death toll reaches 105, with dozens missing
Rio de Janeiro state’s government has confirmed 105 deaths from floods and mudslides that swept away homes and cars in Petropolis. It was unclear Thursday how many bodies remained trapped in the mud.
- Residents evacuate the area on the second day of rescue efforts after mudslides in Petropolis, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.read more
- A resident stands on property destroyed by mudslides in Petropolis, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.read more
- A youth carries a fan while evacuating the area after mudslides in Petropolis, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.read more
- Soldiers look for survivors after a mudslide in Petropolis, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.read more
- A bulldozer clears mud from a street in Petropolis, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.read more
- A rescue worker carries a dog away from a residential area destroyed by mudslides in Petropolis, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.read more
- The path of a mudslide marks a hillside filled with homes in Petropolis, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.read more
- A resident stands on property destroyed by mudslides in Petropolis, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.read more
- The mayor of Petropolis, Brazil, couldn't offer an estimate for the number of people still missing.read more
Brazil mudslide death toll reaches 105, with dozens missing
Rio de Janeiro state’s government has confirmed 105 deaths from floods and mudslides that swept away homes and cars in Petropolis. It was unclear Thursday how many bodies remained trapped in the mud.
- Brazil mudslide death toll reaches 105, with dozens missing