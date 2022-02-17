Go Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    9 Images

    Brazil mudslide death toll reaches 105, with dozens missing

    Rio de Janeiro state’s government has confirmed 105 deaths from floods and mudslides that swept away homes and cars in Petropolis. It was unclear Thursday how many bodies remained trapped in the mud.

  • Brazil mudslides
    Residents evacuate the area on the second day of rescue efforts after mudslides in Petropolis, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
    read more
    AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo / AP Newsroom
  • Brazil mudslides
    A resident stands on property destroyed by mudslides in Petropolis, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
    read more
    AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo / AP Newsroom
  • Brazil mudslides
    A youth carries a fan while evacuating the area after mudslides in Petropolis, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
    read more
    AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo / AP Newsroom
  • Brazil mudslides
    Soldiers look for survivors after a mudslide in Petropolis, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
    read more
    AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo / AP Newsroom
  • Brazil mudslides
    A bulldozer clears mud from a street in Petropolis, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
    read more
    AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo / AP Newsroom
  • Brazil mudslides
    A rescue worker carries a dog away from a residential area destroyed by mudslides in Petropolis, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
    read more
    AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo / AP Newsroom
  • Brazil mudslides
    The path of a mudslide marks a hillside filled with homes in Petropolis, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
    read more
    AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo / AP Newsroom
  • Brazil mudslides
    A resident stands on property destroyed by mudslides in Petropolis, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
    read more
    AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo / AP Newsroom
  • Brazil mudslides
    The mayor of Petropolis, Brazil, couldn't offer an estimate for the number of people still missing.
    read more
    AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo / AP Newsroom
  • Published
    9 Images

    Brazil mudslide death toll reaches 105, with dozens missing

    Rio de Janeiro state’s government has confirmed 105 deaths from floods and mudslides that swept away homes and cars in Petropolis. It was unclear Thursday how many bodies remained trapped in the mud.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
  • Brazil mudslide death toll reaches 105, with dozens missing
  • Brazil mudslides
  • Brazil mudslides
  • Brazil mudslides
  • Brazil mudslides
  • Brazil mudslides
  • Brazil mudslides
  • Brazil mudslides
  • Brazil mudslides
  • Brazil mudslides
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 9