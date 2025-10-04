Brazil methanol poisonings top 120 cases after deadly tainted liquor fuels nationwide panic

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brazil’s Health Ministry is warning people to avoid cocktails after tainted liquor killed at least one person, blinded others and fueled a nationwide panic.

From chic São Paulo bars to Rio de Janeiro’s beaches, Brazilians are on edge after a wave of suspected poisonings from methanol-contaminated liquor left drinkers dead, blind or in comas.

Officials have confirmed one death from methanol poisoning. The Health Ministry says 127 suspected cases have been reported nationwide with 11 confirmed and 116 under review across at least five states and the capital, Brasília.

Local media said victims included patrons at upscale bars and restaurants. Some lost their sight or fell into comas after drinking famous Brazilian caipirinhas, vodka tonics and other clear cocktails.

"I’m definitely not going out to drink this weekend. Things are worrying," said Rafael Martinez, a 30-year-old architect in São Paulo. "For now, I’d rather stick to soda or, at most, beer, which they said is harder to tamper with."

Health Minister Alexandre Padilha urged Brazilians to "steer clear of colorless spirits" and announced new emergency measures, including the purchase of 2,500 doses of fomepizole, an antidote for methanol poisoning, and 12,000 ampoules of medical-grade ethanol. Shipments began Saturday to five states as the government races to prevent more deaths.

According to the ministry, Brazil has recorded 127 suspected cases, with 11 confirmed and 12 deaths still under investigation. Most are in São Paulo, though cases have surfaced as far as Pernambuco and Mato Grosso do Sul. Padilha said the new stockpile would ensure "no patient goes without treatment" and that both antidotes can be administered even before lab confirmation.

Federal police are investigating a potential link to organized crime groups accused of distributing counterfeit liquor.

Methanol is an industrial chemical that can cause nerve and liver damage and is sometimes found in fake or poorly distilled alcohol.

Restaurant owners are suspending liquor sales to reassure nervous customers.

"Last night no one bought drinks … even I don’t want to drink," said Nikolaos Loukopoulos, who runs a Greek restaurant in São Paulo. "With a beer, we’re fine in this heat. Why risk it?"

Tourist hot spot Rio de Janeiro has not recorded any confirmed cases, but beach kiosks and restaurants have posted warnings on social media to calm visitors.

Thais Flores, a 28-year-old dental surgeon visiting Rio from São Paulo, said she reluctantly ordered a Corona at a beach kiosk.

"I don’t really like beer, but because of the latest news, it’s been my drink of choice."

Her friend, Raquel Marques, 29, said she risked drinking a vodka caipirinha anyway.

"I’m scared, but we took a chance," she said. "The guy said he bought it at the market."

The scare comes as Brazil prepares for its peak tourism season, raising fears of an economic hit to its beaches and nightlife industry.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.