Germany

Munich Oktoberfest fairgrounds closed after bomb threat and deadly explosion

Threat linked to suspected perpetrator of deadly residential explosion in domestic dispute

German police closed the Oktoberfest fairgrounds Wednesday morning following a bomb threat from the suspected perpetrator of an explosion in northern Munich, city officials said.

At least one person's death was believed to be connected to the explosion at a residential building early Wednesday, which Munich police said was deliberately set on fire and part of a domestic dispute.

Security guards at an Oktoberfest entrance

Security people stand in the area of Oktoberfest that stays closed after a bomb threat in Munich, Germany, on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

It was not immediately clear whether the deceased was the suspected perpetrator or someone else. Another person, who was not considered to be a danger to the public, remained missing.

Specialized teams were called to the scene to defuse booby traps in the building, police said. Photos from the area also showed a burned-out van.

Police officers standing by a burnt van

Authorities investigate the scene of a car fire, close to the house fire reportedly set on purpose amid a domestic dispute, on Oct. 1, 2025, in the Lerchenau area of Munich, Germany.  (Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

Officials discovered the bomb threat to Oktoberfest in a letter from the alleged perpetrator. Police searched the fairgrounds for other explosive devices and asked workers to leave the area. Authorities said the festival will be closed at least until 5 p.m. local time (1500 GMT) Wednesday.

This year’s Oktoberfest began on Sept. 20 and ends Oct. 5. The world’s largest beer festival usually attracts up to 6 million visitors.

A police officer and a police dog on fair grounds

Police and a police dog are seen on the Munich Oktoberfest beer festival grounds on Oct. 1, 2025, after Oktoberfest was closed over a bomb threat as police investigated a deadly incident elsewhere in Munich in which a house was rigged with explosives and burned. (ALEXANDRA BEIER/AFP via Getty Images)

In 1980, Oktoberfest was the target of a deadly neo-Nazi attack. The bombing on the evening of Sept. 26, 1980 claimed 13 lives, including that of three children and the attacker, student Gundolf Koehler, a supporter of a banned far-right group. More than 200 people were wounded.

