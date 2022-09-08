Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Published

Blinken makes surprise visit to Kyiv to announce $2B military aid for Ukraine, Europe

Caitlin McFall
By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
Fox News correspondent Alex Hogan has the details from Kyiv, Ukraine, on 'America Reports.'

Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unscheduled visit to Kyiv Thursday to announce a $2 billion military aid package for Ukraine and other European nations threatened by Russia.

Blinken told top Ukrainian officials that the latest package will provide long-term financing for military aid to Ukraine along with 18 NATO members and regional security partners "most potentially at risk for future Russian aggression."

It is unclear if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was present for the meetings and Fox News Digital could not immediately reach the State Department for comment. 

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, third right, arrives to visit a children's hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, during his trip to Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, third right, arrives to visit a children's hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, during his trip to Ukraine. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

WHO ARE PUTIN'S ALLIES? RUSSIAN LEADER LOOKS TO ASIA FOR HELP

The announcement comes just hours after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the U.S. approved another $675 million in heavy armament for Ukraine’s forces.

The package, separate from the military financing package announced by Blinken, will provide Kyiv with howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems and more.

Check back on this developing story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Caitlin McFall is a Fox News Digital reporter. You can reach her at caitlin.mcfall@fox.com or @ctlnmcfall on Twitter.