Biden administration appoints Kennedy as special envoy for Northern Ireland: 'knifed Britain in the back'

President Biden appointed the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy to serve as a special envoy for Northern Ireland, for economic affairs.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of State, Joseph Kennedy III will focus on advancing economic development and investment opportunities in the region while strengthening ties between the U.S. and Northern Ireland.

Kennedy served eight years in the House of Representatives, worked as an assistant district attorney in Massachusetts and volunteered for the Peace Corps.

"He will draw from his extensive experience to support economic growth in Northern Ireland and to deepen U.S. engagement with all communities," the release read. "In parallel, U.S. diplomats in Europe and Washington will continue to engage with political leaders on efforts to restore the Northern Ireland Executive and to resolve differences on Northern Ireland Protocol."

While the Biden administration is painting Kennedy’s appointment to strengthen ties between the U.S. and Northern Ireland, others see this as a move to interfere with talks between the European Union and Britain.

The appointment also comes at a time when tensions between Washington and London are high over the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which would dictate trade regulations.

There are also fears that Kennedy’s record of being pro-Irish will taint his ability to remain fair and honest in his new role.

"I think it’s a hugely destructive move by the Biden White House," Nile Gardiner, Director of the Heritage Foundation’s Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom told Fox News. "Former Congressman Joe Kennedy has a long track-record of pro-Irish nationalist statements, and he will not be acting as an honest broker or neutral figure here, and with good reason. Sinn Fein is already rejoicing at the news as they know they have a key ally in this position."

Sinn Fein is an Irish Republican and Democratic Socialist Party, which Kennedy is reportedly linked to.

"This is a staggeringly bad decision by the Biden presidency and will result in a huge level of distrust in any involvement by the Biden administration in Northern Ireland issues," Gardiner added. " Biden has once again knifed Britain in the back and by making this appointment he is deliberately slapping Northern Ireland unionists in the face."