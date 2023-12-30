Expand / Collapse search
Germany

Berlin police ban pro-Palestinian New Year rally, warn of 'influx of troublemakers'

Berline police say groups would 'use the meeting to commit crimes'

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
NYC on high alert over anti-Israel protests ahead of New Year’s Eve Video

NYC on high alert over anti-Israel protests ahead of New Year’s Eve

Fox News contributor Richard Fowler and the Washington Examiner’s Kaylee McGhee White react to New York City Mayor Eric Adams criticizing anti-Israel protests ahead of New Year’s Eve festivities.

Berlin police banned a pro-Palestinian rally planned for New Year's Eve from moving forward Saturday, warning that the event could cause crimes.

Berlin police chief Barbara Slowik says authorities feared that certain groups would join the event and use it as an excuse to commit crimes. Pro-Palestinian protests, both violent and peaceful, have spread across the West in recent months.

"Crimes are to be expected — in the area or from this gathering," Slowik said on German radio.

"The situation is emotional. An influx of troublemakers is to be expected who could use the meeting to commit crimes. No meeting leader could keep such a development under control. That's why the police banned the demonstration," she added.

KNIFE-WIELDING ATTACKER SHOUTS 'ALLAHU AKBAR' AND KILLS TEACHER IN FRANCE

Palestinian flags in front of the World Trade Center

Berlin police banned a pro-Palestinian rally planned for New Year's Eve from moving forward Saturday, warning that the event could cause crimes. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The event's organizers had expected a group of just 100 people, but authorities said they believed far more would attend.

PRO-PALESTINIAN RALLIES IN NYC AND DC INTERRUPT CROWDED HUBS DURING RUSH-HOUR COMMUTE

The move comes as anti-Israel protesters shouted "Allahu Akbar" and other slogans during a demonstration at the site of the World Trade Center. 

While "Allahu akbar" means "God is great" in Arabic, the phrase has been used by terrorists during attacks.

Pro-Palestine protest near the World Trade Center

Pro-Palestinian protesters gather a funeral procession for children who were killed in Gaza and swarm Zuccotti Park of the Occupy Wall Street movement fame, World Trade Center and Wall Street in New York City, United States on December 28, 2023. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images) (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The Thursday protest was on the site where, 22 years ago, Islamic terrorists killed nearly 3,000 people in the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The group shut down the entrance to the World Trade Center building while other protesters marched to City Hall and Zuccotti Park near Wall Street.

New York pro-Palestinian protest

People pray during a demonstration in support in support of Palestinians at Washington Square Park in New York City on November 24, 2023. (YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

The demonstration was part of a "Flood NYC for Palestine" protest and one of many that have been held in the city and across the country since the Israel-Hamas war started in October after Hamas' unprovoked attack on the country.

Earlier last week, pro-Palestinian protesters carried blood-covered mock nativity scenes near Rockefeller Center, shouting "Christmas is canceled here."

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events.