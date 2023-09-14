A travel guide to Barcelona: Food, sites and more in the European city

Barcelona is a popular city and vacation destination in Spain. The city features beautiful architecture, relaxing beaches, lively nightlife and plenty of places to explore.

Barcelona is often flooded with tourists. Many of the popular attractions should be booked in advance to avoid long wait times.

There is much to see in Barcelona, so a two to five-day trip is ideal. That being said, Barcelona is also a common stop on European cruises. Cruises are a great way to explore multiple places in one trip. Keep in mind that you'll only be in Barcelona for a day with this mode of transportation.

No matter how long you stay in Barcelona, make sure to pack comfortable shoes, since you'll likely be walking a lot.

With many sites to see in Barcelona, adapt an organized plan before you begin your vacation. Below are a few places to add to your vacation itinerary in Barcelona for an unforgettable trip.

Marvel at Sagrada Família Visit Antoni Gaudí famous creations Take a stroll down La Rambla Explore the Picasso Museum Rome the Gothic Quarter Take a hike, or a ride up Tibidabo Spend a day relaxing at the beach Enjoy tapas

1. Marvel at Sagrada Família

Sagrada Família is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Barcelona. This is architect Antoni Gaudí's most famous work in the city. It has been under construction since 1882.

This Catholic church has a beautiful exterior. If you're hoping to see the church's interior, you'll need a ticket. Since this is such a popular attraction in the city, buy your tickets in advance, so you don't waste time waiting in line.

2. Visit Antoni Gaudí famous creations

Although Sagrada Família is Gaudí's most famous creation, tourists in Barcelona rush to other attractions designed by the late architect.

Casa Batlló is at the center of Barcelona and the exterior is breathtaking. Additionally, the inside is a masterpiece in itself.

Park Güell by Gaudí features a unique, whimsical appearance. There are tons of colorful, eye-catching structures and lots of benches around the area to sit and enjoy.

Casa Milà is a building in Barcelona. You can climb to the rooftop and which features stunning views of the city.

Keep in mind that you'll need to purchase tickets to enter any of these attractions.

3. Take a stroll down La Rambla

La Rambla is a famous street in Barcelona that is sure to be packed with tourists. To avoid the crowds, consider visiting earlier in the day. Here, you can shop, grab a bite to eat, spot street performers and experience the nightlife.

4. Explore the Picasso Museum

The Picasso Museum is filled with over 4,000 pieces of work by Pablo Picasso.

Typically, you have to pay to get into the museum, but there are days and times when admission is free. For example, if you visit the museum on the first Sunday of the month or on Thursday evenings from 5:00pm to 8:00pm, your admission in free. If possible, try to plan your visit to the museum around these times to save money.

5. Rome the Gothic Quarter

The Gothic Quarter is filled with historic architecture including famous Barcelona Cathedral. The Gothic Quarter features bars, clubs, shops and restaurants, too.

6. Take a hike, or a ride up Tibidabo

Heading up to the top of Tibidabo is worth the climb. You can hiking or take a relaxing ride in a cable car to reach the peak. Not only is Tibidabo a great place to enjoy the views and the sunset in the evening, but it's also a location for amusement park activities.

7. Spend a day relaxing at the beach

Barcelona is filled with beautiful beaches. Spend a day relaxing under the warm sun. The most famous beach is Barceloneta, but consider others like Bogatell, Sant Sebastià Beach and Nova Icària Beach.

8. Enjoy tapas

Tapas are small dishes of food. There are plenty of tapas types to try in Barcelona like Croqueta, Brocheta de Camarones and Montaditos.

In Barcelona, dinner is traditionally served much later than it is in the United States. Expect to eat dinner around 9:00pm, although some restaurants will open earlier, around 7pm, for tourists.