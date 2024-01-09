Expand / Collapse search
Austria cable car crash injures 4 in popular skiing region

A tree allegedly fell on the cable of the car, an Austrian news outlet reported

Associated Press
A cable car crashed in a skiing region in western Austria on Tuesday and all four people on board were seriously injured, police said.

A tree apparently fell on the cable of the Acherkogelbahn in the Hochoetz skiing area of Tyrol province, bringing down the car, the Austria Press Agency reported.

Its occupants were rescued by helicopter and taken to a hospital.

The facility was temporarily closed. 

Skiing region

A person is seen soaring through the air during a ski training session in Austria on Jan. 2, 2024. Police say a cable car has crashed in a skiing region in western Austria and all four people on board were seriously injured. (GEORG HOCHMUTH/APA/AFP via Getty Images)

People who were in other cable cars were already at the upper or lower terminals, the operator said.

It wasn't clear what height the car fell from.