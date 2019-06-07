Australia announces record 1.8 ton seizure of crystal meth from Thailand

Australian authorities on Friday hailed the seizure of nearly two tons of methamphetamine worth nearly $1 billion as the biggest meth bust ever in the country.

Customs agents found the crystal meth, or ice, in vacuum-sealed packages hidden in stereo speakers that had been shipped from Bangkok to Melbourne.

The seizure would have a significant impact on the supply of meth on streets in the state of Victoria, they said.

9 DALLAS AIRPORT EMPLOYEES ADMIT TO DRUG-SMUGGLING PLOT

“This is the largest meth bust we’ve ever seen in this country and demonstrates not only the brazen nature of those involved in this criminal activity, but the resolve of the ABF in Victoria and around the country to stop these imports,” Commander Craig Palmer said.

Australia is increasingly being targeted by international drug cartels because of its relatively high prices for illegal drugs, the Associated Press reported. Illicit drugs other than marijuana had been seen as primarily a problem of large cities, but ice is now having a devastating effect on regional and rural communities.

GEORGIA CHILD FINDS $40G OF METH IN BOX OF LEGOS: OFFICIALS

Authorities said 1.8 tons of crystal meth was seized, along with 82 pounds of heroin.

The meth had a street value of $835 million. The heroin had a street value of $13 million.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No arrests were reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.