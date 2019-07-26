Armed men disguised as cops take $40M in gold, precious metals and hostages in Brazilian airport heist

Several armed gunman in federal police cars entered one of Brazil’s busiest airports Thursday and made off with $40 million worth of gold and precious metals, taking two hostages with them during the heist.

Four suspects were captured on surveillance tape entering the Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos in a black pickup truck that appeared to have the markings of Brazil’s federal police, Reuters reported.

The four men exited the vehicle, at least one armed with a rifle, and confronted airport employees. Security footage then shows the workers loading cargo into the vehicle.

According to a police report, the thieves made off with about 1,650 pounds of gold and other precious metals worth $40 million. They also took with them two airport workers as hostages.

A spokeswoman for the airport confirmed the heist to Reuters but did not comment on a hostage situation. She said no one was hurt during the robbery.

Early reports suggested that there were as many as eight suspects and that they kidnapped a senior airport official Wednesday and held him for 12 hours to gain information about the valuable cargo which was set to ship to New York and Zurich, the Evening Standard reported.

Four children related to the official were also said to be kidnapped in an attempt to gather information.

A local broadcaster said that the cars used during the heist were found abandoned in a neighborhood about 12 miles from the airport. The suspects remain at large.