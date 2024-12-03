Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Digging History

Archaeologists in Denmark discover over 100 weapons from the Iron Age during excavations

The way the ancient artifacts were buried suggests the find was a sacrifice

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
close
Disease, pestilence and death: Has unsealing King Tut's tomb unleashed an ancient curse? Video

Disease, pestilence and death: Has unsealing King Tut's tomb unleashed an ancient curse?

Fox Nation's 'Tales of Terror: The Curse of King Tut' unravels the media frenzy after the uncovering of the Egyptian pharaoh's ancient tomb and the devastation that followed.

Excavations near Hedensted, Denmark, during the expansion of a freeway revealed several "well-preserved" ancient artifacts from the Iron Age that seemed to have been buried intentionally thousands of years ago. 

During excavations at Løsning Søndermark conducted by archaeologists with Vejle Museums, numerous items were uncovered. 

Archaeologists suggest the discovered weaponry was buried by a chieftain as an offering to a higher power, according to a press release from the museum released Nov. 22. 

Split photo of individual carefully handling ancient weapons and the ancient weapons lying on the dirt

Over 100 weapons from thousands of years ago were unearthed during excavations in Denmark.  (Vejle Museums )

FLORIDA PROFESSOR FINDS EVIDENCE THAT ANCIENT EGYPTIANS DRANK HALLUCINOGENIC COCKTAILS

The weaponry dates back to the Iron Age, according to the press release. The large number of artifacts found would have been enough to equip a small army. 

"From the very first surveys, we knew this was going to be extraordinary, but the excavation has exceeded all our expectations. The sheer number of weapons is astonishing, but what fascinates me most is the glimpse they provide into the societal structure and daily life of the Iron Age. We suddenly feel very close to the people who lived here 1,500 years ago," Elias Witte Thomasen, archaeologist and excavation leader from Vejle Musuems said of the find. 

Among the artifacts found at the site were 119 lances and spears, eight swords, five knives, three arrowheads, one axe, a bridle, fragments of a bugle, fragments of at least two oath rings and several bronze and iron objects that have not been identified yet, according to the press release. 

Elias Witte Thomasen, the excavation leader, uncovering the massive weapon sacrifice.

One hundred and nineteen lances and spears were among the artifacts discovered at the site.  (Vejle Museums )

9-YEAR-OLD BOY FINDS 60,000-YEAR-OLD AXE AT SHOREHAM BEACH IN ENGLAND

Another significant item discovered at the site was a "very rare" chain mail.

The type of armor was worn by knights and military men, created by sewing iron rings to fabric or leather, according to Britannica. 

This type of armor took great effort and access to special resources to create, making it a costly piece reserved for those of elite status. 

Aerial view of the excavation at Løsning Søndermark, E45.

The ancient artifacts were unearthed during excavations of Løsning Søndermark in Denmark.  (Vejle Museums )

MOM, SON DIG UP ANCIENT OBJECT OFTEN FOUND NEAR BURIAL GROUNDS WHILE GARDENING

Additionally, there were fragments of two bronze neck rings at the site. 

The rare, valuable objects uncovered from the site point to the power and influence the chieftain had. 

Analysis of the items uncovered from the excavation continues, according to the press release. 

Fragment of an Oath Ring

Fragments of at least two oath rings were discovered by archaeologists at the site.  (Vejle Museums )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Some of the artifacts may be put on display in early 2025 at Vejle Cultural Museum. 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 