An American tourist in Paris was taken into custody after allegedly throwing a newborn out of a hotel window, leading to its death.

The incident involving the young woman, who was 18 years old, unfolded early Monday at an Ibis Styles hotel, according to the Le Parisien newspaper. French prosecutors later said the woman was traveling with a group of young people to Europe.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic event, and our thoughts are with everyone affected during this difficult time," the Massachusetts-based EF Gap Year told Fox News Digital in a statement Wednesday, noting that the woman was involved in one of their programs.

"We are fully cooperating with local authorities as they continue their investigation. Counselling support has been offered to all group members, and we are extending our support to the impacted families," it added, without naming the woman.

Emergency responders rushed the newborn to a hospital after it allegedly was thrown from the second-floor window of the hotel, but the child was pronounced dead.

In Paris, the child protection police unit has been tasked with investigating the case as the homicide of a minor under 15 years old.

Authorities are considering the possibility of pregnancy denial, a condition in which a woman remains unaware of or in denial about her pregnancy until labor.

EF Gap Year says on its website that its program is for ages 18-22.

"Discover the world on the ultimate, global gap year: explore Europe, Asia and Australia through a combination of guided exploration and cultural immersion," it said. "Travel across three continents, then discover what it’s like to live independently abroad while learning a language or interning."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.