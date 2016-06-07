Albania police chief suspended as part of wiretapping probe

Albanian prosecutors say that the country's police chief has been suspended from his post while being investigated for the illegal use of wiretapping equipment.

A statement from the prosecutor general's press office Tuesday said that Haki Cako is suspected of abuse of power, and the court has put two other senior officials under house arrest until the investigation is over.

Prosecutors started the probe after learning that police had been using wiretapping equipment that had entered the country "without proper authorization and which can intercept telephone calls." It is also checking "whether there are other senior officials involved."

When Cako and Interior Minister Saimir Tahiri were asked by opposition lawmakers about the case, both said that the equipment had been brought by Italian police for training police, not for wiretapping.