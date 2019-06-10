Expand / Collapse search
Man leaves behind identification with backpack full of drugs, police say

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Authorities in England are thanking a criminal for apparently leaving behind his drugswith his full name and address.

"Deal or No Deal??? Police appeal to reunite lost property with its owner," Greater Manchester Police wrote online of the incident, in which a "poor individual" left behind drugs with his identification.

The man, who recently forgot his backpack behind on a train, linked himself to 25 tablets, a "large amount of white powder," and bags with white rocks, white powder and scales, police said.

Investigators described the man as a "thoughtful dealer" for leaving his ID with the drugs, and jokingly hashtagged the post: "#honeyiforgotmydrugs" and "#lostandfound."

Facebook users were quick to thank police and the owner of the backpack. One user wrote it was "very thoughtful helping the police with there [inquiries] lol."

