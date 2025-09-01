Afghanistan hit with 6.0 magnitude near eastern border with Pakistan, killing hundreds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan near its shared border with Pakistan late Sunday, killing at least 250 people and injuring hundreds more.

The quake was reported at 11:47 p.m. some 17 miles east-northeast of the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The area is difficult to access, so the extent of the damage and injuries is not entirely known at this time.

The Kunar Disaster Management Authority said in a statement that at least 250 people were killed and 500 others injured though those figures were expected to rise.

The earthquake was just 5 miles deep and shallower quakes tend to cause more damage.

A 4.5 magnitude quake occurred in the same province just after midnight.

Afghanistan is especially vulnerable to earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush Mountain range where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet.

One of the deadliest natural disasters to strike Afghanistan in recent memory occurred on Oct. 7, 2023, when a 6.3 earthquake struck the South-Central Asian nation, followed by strong aftershocks.

The Taliban government estimated that at least 4,000 people perished, though the U.N. gave a far lower death toll of about 1,500.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.