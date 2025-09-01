Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Afghanistan

Afghanistan hit with 6.0 magnitude near eastern border with Pakistan, killing hundreds

Shallow quake struck 17 miles from Jalalabad late Sunday, with damage assessment ongoing

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
close
8.8 earthquake in Russia triggers tsunami in Japan Video

8.8 earthquake in Russia triggers tsunami in Japan

A tsunami has hit coastal areas of Russia’s Kuril Islands and Japan’s large northern island of Hokkaido after a powerful, 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia early Wednesday. (AP via NTV) 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan near its shared border with Pakistan late Sunday, killing at least 250 people and injuring hundreds more. 

The quake was reported at 11:47 p.m. some 17 miles east-northeast of the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, the U.S. Geological Survey said. 

The area is difficult to access, so the extent of the damage and injuries is not entirely known at this time. 

The Kunar Disaster Management Authority said in a statement that at least 250 people were killed and 500 others injured though those figures were expected to rise. 

RUSSIAN VOLCANO ERUPTS FOR FIRST TIME IN CENTURIES AFTER MASSIVE EARTHQUAKE STRIKES KAMCHATKA PENINSULA

afghanistan map

The earthquake hit eastern Afghanistan, near the country's border with Pakistan.  (AP Photo)

The earthquake was just 5 miles deep and shallower quakes tend to cause more damage.

A 4.5 magnitude quake occurred in the same province just after midnight.

afghanistan herat earthquake aftermath

Herat, Afghanistan. A general view of people living in tents due to the earthquake that struck western Afghanistan on October 15.  (ESMATULLAH HABIBIAN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

Afghanistan is especially vulnerable to earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush Mountain range where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet. 

Herat, Afghanistan

Two 6.3 magnitude earthquakes killed dozens of people in western Afghanistan's Herat province on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, the country's national disaster authority said. (AP)

One of the deadliest natural disasters to strike Afghanistan in recent memory occurred on Oct. 7, 2023, when a 6.3 earthquake struck the South-Central Asian nation, followed by strong aftershocks. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Taliban government estimated that at least 4,000 people perished, though the U.N. gave a far lower death toll of about 1,500.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

Close modal

Continue