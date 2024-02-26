Expand / Collapse search
At least 7 shot at Cayman Islands soccer match

No arrests have been made in West Bay shooting

At least seven people were shot at a soccer match in the Cayman Islands and have been hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

The shooting occurred late Sunday in West Bay, located in the northwest point of Grand Cayman island, said a brief statement released by police and the government.

Authorities said the first shots were fired just outside the changing rooms at Ed Bush Field.

No one has been arrested. Police are requesting witnesses and anonymous tips.