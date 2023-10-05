Expand / Collapse search
Europe

5 injured in Poland after trains collide

The collision caused the car of one train to derail in Gdynia, a city on the Baltic Sea

Associated Press
Published
Two trains collided head-on in the northern Polish city of Gdynia on Thursday morning, injuring five people, emergency services said.

Four people were taken to a hospital while a fifth person was treated on-site. The Gdynia fire brigade said all five people were railway employees.

Europe Fox News graphic

A train collided with another in Gdynia, Poland, near the Baltic Sea on Thursday morning. Five people became injured in the incident. (Fox News)

The collision occurred at 7 a.m. near the main station in Gdynia, a city on the Baltic Sea. The impact pushed the first car of one train off the tracks and onto its side, according to photos published in Polish media.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.


 