Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia

Atlanta-area police fatally shoot suspect who tried to steal cruiser

Incident occurred around 3 a.m. Tuesday in Lawrenceville, GA

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police officers in an Atlanta suburb fatally shot a man before dawn Tuesday after he tried to steal a police vehicle, investigators say.

FAMILY OF MONTAY STINSON SAYS FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF HAS ‘BLOOD’ ON HIS HANDS AFTER INMATE’S DEATH

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said police in Lawrenceville were conducting a traffic stop when a vehicle sped by around 3 a.m. The black Kia Sorento made a U-turn and drove back toward the officers, with the driver getting out of the car.

FOX Digital Georgia crime graphic

Officers in suburban Atlanta reportedly shot and killed a suspect who attempted to steal a police cruiser.

The driver then tried to steal a police cruiser, investigators said. Lawrenceville officers shot the man after he didn’t obey commands to stop, they said.

It’s not clear whether the officers were physically threatened. The man’s name hasn’t been released.

JAZZ LEGEND NAT KING COLE’S GREAT-NEPHEW, TRACY COLE, 31, STABBED TO DEATH IN ATLANTA: 'EVERYBODY LOVED HIM'

The Gwinnett County district attorney will decide whether to seek criminal charges against the officers or others once the GBI completes its investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s the 74th shooting by a police officer that the state agency has investigated this year.