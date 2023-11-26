At least one American hostage listed among Hamas' expected Sunday release amid cease-fire: Report
Some American hostages are said to be on the list of those to be released by Hamas on Sunday. Israel's cease-fire with the terrorist organizations has entered its third day, and Hamas is expected to release 13 hostages in exchange for Palesitinian criminals held in Israeli prisons. It is unknown how many Americans are among the 13 hostages.
Hamas is expected to release its first American hostage as part of its release deal with Israel on Sunday.
Hamas is set to release 13 hostages taken during the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, and at least one is said to be American, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing Egyptian officials. Hamas is currently holding as many as 10 Americans hostage, including nine U.S. citizens and one permanent resident, or greencard holder.
Israel's cease-fire with Hamas entered its third day on Sunday, having two successful exchanges of Israeli hostages for Palestinian criminals held in Israeli prisons.
President Biden's administration expressed frustration that no Americans were among the first two groups of hostages to be released on Friday and Saturday. The White House has not responded to reports that Americans will be released Sunday.
"We are disappointed that we haven’t seen the Americans on a list yet, but we are hopeful for the next couple of days," A Biden official told NBC News on Saturday. "The U.S. is hopeful that we can keep the pause in place and the exchange in place, because we want all of the hostages out."
The Israeli military says its operators killed five terrorists and arrested 21 "wanted persons" in an overnight operation in the West Bank city of Jenin on Sunday.
The IDF says its forces identified explosive devices laid under and to the sides of a road before exchanging gunfire with militants. Israeli forces killed five of the combatants and proceeded with arrests.
"Forces located an explosives laboratory and destroyed it," the IDF wrote in a statement.
Israeli also says its forces arrested one Osama Issa Muhammad Bani Fade, a suspected Hamas terrorists Israeli accused of carrying out a shooting attack in Hawara on August 19, 2023.
The Israeli operation comes as Israel and Hamas enter the third day of their cease-fire agreement, which only applies to Gaza. Hamas is expected to release a third group of hostages later Sunday in exchange for more Palestinian criminals held in Israeli prisons.
The University of Southern California recently moved a Jewish economic professor to remote work after he called Hamas terrorists "murderers" who "should be killed" in front of a group of pro-Palestinian students on campus.
Professor John Strauss was shifted to teach the rest of his classes for the semester remotely after the confrontation between him and the students earlier this month.
USC confirmed the move to Fox News Digital this weekend in a statement saying Strauss "is teaching his classes remotely through the end of the semester."
Strauss became the center of controversy after his on-campus interaction with pro-Palestinian demonstrators organized by USC Student Coalition Against Labor Exploitation, USC Graduates for Palestine, and Trojans for Palestine.
Video of the confrontation depicted Strauss walking past the student protesters and calling them "ignorant. Really ignorant."
Once the students engaged him, the professor added, "Hamas are murderers. That’s all they are. Every one should be killed, and I hope they all are."
However, shorter edits of that footage – which left out the portion naming Hamas – spread online, giving many viewers the impression that Strauss wanted Palestinians killed.
Fox News' Gabriel Hays and Landon Mion contributed to this report.
The officials said that they hoped three Americans with dual Israeli citizenship will be part of the first 50 hostages to be freed. It is believed that 10 of the captives are American citizens, and around 240 people were kidnapped in total.
