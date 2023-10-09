Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe

4 injured in Vienna after street shooting breaks out

Austrian police have arrested 4 suspects in the shooting that may be linked to a feud between criminal gangs

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Austrian police say four people were wounded Saturday evening in a shooting on a street in the capital, Vienna.

The shooting happened in the city's Floridsdorf district, Vienna police said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Police said that four people were shot in the street and that the gunmen fled in cars. The conditions of those injured weren’t immediately clear.

5 PAPUAN INDEPENDENCE FIGHTERS KILLED IN CLASH WITH SECURITY FORCES IN INDONESIA'S PAPUA REGION

Europe Fox News graphic

A shooting broke out on a street in Vienna, Austria, Saturday evening.  (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Austria's public broadcaster said police later seized two cars and arrested four suspects, all Bosnian nationals.

The news site Kronen said the shooting appeared to be linked to a feud between criminal gangs.

Police didn’t immediately release any information about a possible motive.