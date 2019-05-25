Expand / Collapse search
Europe
Published
Last Update 22 mins ago

4 countries vote in high-stakes European Parliament election

Associated Press
    Image 1 of 2

    A man walks by an installation encouraging people to vote in the European elections at Luxembourg metro station in Brussels, Friday, May 24, 2019. Some 400 million Europeans from 28 countries will head to the polls May 23-26 to choose lawmakers to represent them at the European Parliament for the next five years. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

    Image 2 of 2

    People walk by a banner advertising the European elections outside the European Parliament in Brussels, Friday, May 24, 2019. Some 400 million Europeans from 28 countries will head to the polls May 23-26 to choose lawmakers to represent them at the European Parliament for the next five years. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

BRUSSELS – Voters in Slovakia, Malta, Latvia and the Czech Republic are casting ballots in European Parliament elections.

The stakes for the European Union are especially high in this year's elections, which are taking place over four days and involve all 28 EU nations.

Many predict nationalists and far-right groups will gain ground. They would try to use a larger presence in the legislature to claw back power from the EU for their national governments.

More moderate parties want to cement closer ties among countries in the EU.

Britain, Ireland and the Netherlands have already voted. The Czech Republic started voting Friday and continues Saturday. Slovakia, Malta and Latvia are holding their European Parliament elections Saturday — and all the other nations vote Sunday.

Results are expected Sunday night.