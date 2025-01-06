Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel

3 killed in West Bank 'shooting spree' including Israeli police officer: reports

Israeli military launches manhunt for reported Palestinian terrorists

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
3 Israelis killed, 8 injured in terror attack Video

3 Israelis killed, 8 injured in terror attack

Terrorists opened fire on vehicles, killing 3 Israelis and injuring at least 8 people on a busy road in the West Bank. (Video: Nadav Goldstein/TPS-IL)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is vowing Monday to capture the "despicable murderers" behind a terror attack in the West Bank that left three Israelis dead, including a police officer. 

Off-duty Master Sgt. Elad Yaakov Winkelstein and sisters-in-law Rachel Cohen and Aliza Raiz were killed by gunmen who opened fire on vehicles in the Palestinian village of Al-Funduq, according to The Times of Israel. 

The attack left eight others injured – including a 63-year-old bus driver – and the Israeli military has launched a manhunt for two suspected shooters affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group, the Jerusalem Post reported. 

"My wife and I send our deepest condolences to the families of the three people murdered in this morning's horrific attack and wish the injured a full recovery," Netanyahu wrote on X. "We will reach the despicable murderers and bring them to justice and everyone who helped them. No one will be spared." 

ISRAELIS LOOK TO TRUMP DURING DEBATE ON GAZA’S FUTURE 

Terrorist attack in West Bank

Israeli emergency responders arrive at the scene of a terrorist attack on the West Bank on Monday, Jan. 6. Three Israelis were killed when terrorists fired on a bus and other vehicles. (Nadav Goldstein/TPS-IL)

An eyewitness who spoke to The Press Service of Israel called the attack a "shooting spree." 

"I saw a Palestinian ... take out an M16 from his back window and aim it at vehicles and then I realized it was an attack," he said. "And I saw the vehicles turning around and all this chaos and then I realized they were coming at me in a second and I was next in line so I started shooting at them." 

"I am a civilian and I have my own private gun. If they had given me an M16 I think their situation would have been different," the eyewitness added. 

ISRAELI PM OFFICE DENIES REPORTS THAT HAMAS FORWARDED LIST OF HOSTAGES TO RELEASE IN EVENT OF DEAL 

Israeli bus

Three Israelis were killed and eight were injured following a terrorist attack on a bus and other vehicles in the West Bank village of Al-Funduq. (Nadav Goldstein/TPS-IL)

A paramedic with Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency medical service told the Jerusalem Post that the attack "spread across multiple scenes where vehicles and a bus were hit by gunfire." 

"During our initial searches for casualties, we found 2 women ... in a vehicle, unconscious without pulse or breathing, with gunshot wounds," Avichai Ben Zuria said. "About 150 meters away, there was an unconscious driver who also suffered gunshot wounds. After medical assessments, unfortunately, their injuries were severe, and we had to pronounce them deceased." 

Winkelstein is described as being in his 40s, while Cohen, 73, is a school counselor and mother of five children, according to the Jerusalem Post. Raiz, who is 70, is a school counselor as well, the outlet added. 

Israeli police in West Bank

Israeli policemen block a road after gunmen opened fire on cars and a bus carrying Israelis in the occupied West Bank, killing at least three people, near the Palestinian village of Al-Funduq on Monday, Jan. 6. (AP/Nasser Nasser)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The Palestinian terrorist group Hamas released a statement praising the attack, The Associated Press reported.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

Related Topics