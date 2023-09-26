Expand / Collapse search
Mexico

2 private planes collide and crash, killing 5 in Mexico's Durango state

Collision occurred as one plane was taking off while the other was landing

Associated Press
Published
Five people, including one child, were killed when two private planes crashed Monday morning in the Mexican northern state of Durango, state authorities said.

The crash occurred on a small dirt airstrip in the town of La Galancita, in western Durango. Two planes, both Cessna light aircraft, collided while one was taking off and the other was landing, the state's Security Secretariat told The Associated Press.

Five people, including one child, died after two private planes collided in northern Mexico. (Fox News)

After the collision, both aircraft caught fire.

All five passengers were killed in the accident, the state agency said.

State authorities are investigating the cause of the fatal crash.