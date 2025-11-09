Expand / Collapse search
Antisemitism Exposed

101-year-old Kristallnacht survivor warns current era 'equivalent to 1938' on anniversary of Nazi riot

Walter Bingham draws parallels between current antisemitism and Nazi Germany

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Grandson of former Auschwitz commandant shares how he learned about his grandfather's dark legacy Video

Grandson of former Auschwitz commandant shares how he learned about his grandfather's dark legacy

Pastor Kai Höss speaks with Fox News Digital from his home in Germany to share how he reconciles his Christian faith with what his grandfather Rudolf Höss did nearly 80 years ago.

Eighty-seven years after surviving the terror of Kristallnacht, a 101-year-old Holocaust survivor says the world today feels alarmingly similar to Nazi Germany in 1938.

Walter Bingham was 14 years old when Nazis and other Germans attacked Jewish businesses, stores, homes and places of worship.

During Kristallnacht, commonly referred to as the "Night of Broken Glass," Nazis burned more than 1,400 synagogues, vandalized thousands of Jewish-owned businesses, broke into Jewish people’s apartments and homes, and desecrated Jewish religious objects, according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Roughly 26,000 men were also arrested and placed in concentration camps because they were Jewish.

U.S. REGISTERS MOST OUTBREAKS OF GLOBAL ANTISEMITISM IN AUGUST: WATCHDOG REPORT

A shattered storefront displays signs of targeted destruction amid rising persecution in Nazi Germany.

A Jewish-owned shop stands vandalized with antisemitic graffiti following Nazi attacks in 1938. (Pictures From History/Universal Images Group/Getty)

Bingham, 101, told The Associated Press that the current climate against Jews and the rising instances of antisemitism in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war are reminiscent of those dark times.

"We live in an era equivalent to 1938, where synagogues are burned, and people in the street are attacked," he said.

An elderly man stands inside a synagogue, preparing to commemorate a historic event tied to Jewish persecution.

Holocaust survivor Walter Bingham, 101, poses at the Jerusalem Great Synagogue on Nov. 5, 2025 ahead of the 87th anniversary of Kristallnacht. (Leo Correa/AP)

GRANDSON OF FORMER COMMANDANT OF AUSCHWITZ ON RISE OF ANTISEMITISM, HIS LIFE AS A PASTOR 

A synagogue in Manchester was the target of a deadly terrorist attack on Yom Kippur in October when a man rammed a car into worshippers and stabbed victims outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation, killing two Jewish men.

A synagogue in Melbourne, Australia, was also set ablaze last year in an act that was condemned as an antisemitic attack by the country's prime minister.

In 2024, the Anti-Defamation League reported 9,354 antisemitic incidents across the United States — a 5% increase from 2023, a 344% increase over the past five years, and an 893% increase over the past decade.

People gather outside to show solidarity against antisemitism.

Protesters wrapped in Israeli flags rally outside Downing Street in Westminster on Oct. 9, 2025,  during a Campaign Against Antisemitism demonstration marking one week since the Manchester synagogue attack. (Lucy North/PA Images/Getty)

"Antisemitism, I don’t think, will ever fully disappear because it’s the panacea for all ills of the world," Bingham told The Associated Press.

He said living in today’s climate feels eerily similar to Germany before the war, but he sees one important distinction.

"In those days, the Jewish mentality was apologetic," Bingham explained. "Please don’t do anything to me, I won’t do anything to you."

Israeli soldiers watch the northern Gaza Strip from southern Israel.

Israeli soldiers watch the northern Gaza Strip from southern Israel, Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

"Today, we have, thank God, the state of Israel, a very strong state," he said. "And whereas antisemitism is still on the increase, the one thing that will not happen would be a Holocaust, because the state will see to it" that doesn’t happen.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

