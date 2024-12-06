Expand / Collapse search
Antisemitism Exposed

Melbourne synagogue set on fire in 'deliberate' attack, Australian PM vows 'zero tolerance for antisemitism'

'The violence and intimidation and destruction at a place of worship is an outrage,' Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
Chicago police investigating Jewish man gunned down while walking to synagogue Video

Chicago police investigating Jewish man gunned down while walking to synagogue

Fox News’ Jonathan Hunt on Chicago police investigating if the shooting of a Jewish man was a hate crime.

A synagogue in Melbourne, Australia was set on fire Friday in what authorities believe was a "deliberate" arson attack.

A congregant who arrived early Friday for morning prayer at Adass Israel Synagogue in the town of Ripponlea reportedly witnessed two masked arsonists pouring an accelerant in the building and quickly setting it aflame. The suspects fled the scene and remain on the loose. 

"We believe it was deliberate. We believe it has been targeted. What we don’t know is why," Victoria Police Detective Inspector Chris Murray said, according to the Times of Israel.

Flames engulfed the building and caused significant damage. No serious injuries were reported. 

Melbourne synagogue

Members of the local Jewish community look at the damage of the arson attack at the Adass Israel Synagogue on December 06, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. An arson attack on the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne forced congregants to flee as flames engulfed the building early on Friday morning. (Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images))

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese released a statement condemning the synagogue attack.

"I have zero tolerance for antisemitism. It has absolutely no place in Australia," Albanese wrote. "The violence and intimidation and destruction at a place of worship is an outrage… The people involved must be caught and face the full force of the law."

Anthony Albanese

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the arson attack of Adass Israel Synagogue saying "I have zero tolerance for antisemitism. It has absolutely no place in Australia." (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also released a statement denouncing the "abhorrent act of antisemitism."

"Unfortunately, it is impossible to separate this reprehensible act from the extreme anti-Israeli position of the Labor government in Australia, including the scandalous decision to support the UN resolution calling on Israel ‘to bring an end to its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, as rapidly as possible’, and preventing a former Israeli minister from entering the country. Anti-Israel sentiment is antisemitism," Netanyahu wrote on X. 

melbourne Synagogue

A member of the Jewish community recovers an item from the Adass Israel Synagogue on December 06, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. An arson attack on the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne forced congregants to flee as flames engulfed the building early on Friday morning. (Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

