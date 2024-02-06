Expand / Collapse search
Study finds 10 people killed in unprovoked shark attacks last year, above global average: 'A bit unnerving'

Report details recent shark attack locations, trends

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Two women killed in shark attacks in separate incidents Video

Two women killed in shark attacks in separate incidents

'Extinct or Alive' host Forrest Galante on the attacks and what factors could result in a shark attack turning deadly

Ten people died as a result of unprovoked shark attacks last year, the Florida Museum of Natural History's International Shark Attack File report states.

A total of 120 worldwide alleged shark-human interactions were investigated. Of them, 69 unprovoked shark bites on humans and 22 provoked bites were recorded.

Bites are considered provoked when a human initiates interaction with the wild animal in some way, such as divers harassing or trying to touch them, people attempting to feed them or removing a shark from a fishing net. 

"This is within the range of the normal number of bites, though the fatalities are a bit unnerving this year," Gavin Naylor, director of the Florida Museum of Natural History’s shark research program, said in a press release.

A great white shark swims

A great white shark swims in the waters off of California.  (Reinhard Dirscherl/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

The number of fatalities is higher than the five-year annual global average of six per year. 

"The 2023 uptick in fatalities due to white sharks may reflect stochastic year-to-year variation, but it might also be the consequence of the increasing number of white sharks seen at aggregation sites near beaches that are popular with surfers (particularly in Australia)," the yearly worldwide shark attack summary says.

Shark bites

A teenager surfing in Stone Harbor, New Jersey, in May 2023 suffered injuries consistent with those of a shark attack, according to officials. (Fox 29 Philadelphia)

The U.S. is again the world leader in the number of unprovoked bites with 36 confirmed cases, the study finds. Florida is the top U.S. state with the most unprovoked bites, with 16 cases. Hawaii takes second place with eight unprovoked bites, and New York takes third place with four.

To narrow it down even further, Volusia County had the most shark bites at eight, representing half of the Sunshine State's total.   

shark fin

Florida is the U.S. state with the most unprovoked bites, the report says. (iStock)

Most bites are associated with surfing and board sports, the study finds. It adds that the total number of unprovoked shark bites worldwide remains extremely low. 