91-year-old among 10 arrested at Extinction Rebellion climate change protests in the United Kingdom

Ten people have been arrested during an Extinction Rebellion climate change protest in the United Kingdom, with the group aiming for a "blockade" of the local port in Dover, England.

Climate change activists 'glued' themselves to a section of the roadway on Saturday, which caused a backlog of traffic before one of the groups was dragged away by police, according to the Independent.

They hung large banners with the Extinction Rebellion logo on them from the town's famous white cliffs, as well as a local castle. Activists hoped to bring awareness to the United Kingdom's reliance on food imports, the outlet reported.

The Extinction Rebellion says they're an international activist group that uses non-violent methods to encourage leaders to take action on climate change and environmental issues, according to the BBC.

So far the group has made plenty of noise from their protests throughout the United Kingdom over the last couple of months. Even so, the protests don't seem to cause much harm, just traffic problems for residents. Kent police told protesters in Dover they could demonstrate in a specific area near the ferry point, and "the large majority" remained in the zone, the Independent reported.

One of the men arrested for attempting to block roads near the main ferry terminal in Dover was a 91-year-old, who said upon his arrest: "It's my generation that's caused all this trouble, so here I am."

Five others, also believed to be elderly, were arrested after sitting down and blocking traffic on the A20 road leading into the English town, the outlet reported. One of the activists, Emma Arnold, posted on Twitter that she was issued a "breach of public order warning" by the police for walking with her camera, adding that arrests were highly likely.

A spokesman for the Extinction Rebellion told the Independent the group made sure the blockade didn't "cause any disruption to vital supplies" needed for residents, such as medicine.

“Extinction Rebellion appreciates the blockade will directly affect ordinary people and businesses, but we feel the action is necessary in order to call the government to action," the spokesman added.

The Port of Dover, the focal point for the blockade, told the Independent it was "working closely with Kent Police to ensure as minimal disruption as possible."

“The force is grateful to everyone who cooperated with efforts to ensure the rights of the protesters, and the wider public, were respected and it is pleasing we haven’t seen levels of disruption greater than what could be reasonably expected," Andy Pritchard, Kent Police's chief superintendent, told the Independent.

Dover is the second busiest port in England, with 11.7 million passengers and 22 million cars passing through it in 2017, according to the Port of Dover.