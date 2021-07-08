Suspected tornado rips through Georgia Naval base, leaving 'multiple' people injured

A suspected tornado that blew through a Georgia Naval base Wednesday left "multiple" people injured, according to reports.

"There are reports of multiple injuries and damage to multiple recreational vehicles in the base RV park, and also reports of damage to buildings and structures on the installation," the Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in the southeastern part of the state wrote on Twitter. "Many of the injured were transported to local medical facilities for treatment."

The apparent tornado came through the base just before 6 p.m. ET, the base said but didn’t damage any "sensitive military asset or submarine."

"While the situation here is still very dynamic, I want to thank all of our first responders and Camden County first responders for their quick actions," Capt. Chester Parks, Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay commanding officer, said in a statement posted to Twitter. "Their quick response most certainly helped.

The base confirmed that everyone who was at the RV park has been accounted for and none of the injuries were life-threatening, according to FOX 5 in Atlanta.

Lt. Stewart Phillip, a commander with the base’s Submarine Group 10, told FOX 5 as many as 10 people were hurt in the storm.

Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff’s office in a statement Wednesday said the Democrat "spoke this evening with Captain Chester Parks, Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay commanding officer, and assured him that he & his team have his full attention and he is standing by to provide any necessary Congressional assistance."

The suspected tornado hit as Tropical Storm Elsa moved from Florida into Georgia, according to the National Hurricane Center.