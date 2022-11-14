Southern US facing first accumulating snow of the season, risk of severe storms

A strong storm system tracking across the Plains will bring the first accumulating snow of the season for parts of the southern U.S.

There is also a risk of severe storms across the Gulf Coast region with heavy rain, large hail and a few tornadoes.

This system will spread over the South, the Southeast and then up into the Northeast Tuesday and Wednesday as a coastal low.

Arctic air will also spread across the lower 48 this week, delivering below-average temperatures for almost everyone.

Meanwhile, Santa Ana winds return to Southern California on Tuesday.

Winds could gust upward to 70 mph through the canyons and valleys.