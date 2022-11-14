Expand / Collapse search
Southern US facing first accumulating snow of the season, risk of severe storms

Arctic air also expected to deliver below-average temperatures this week for much of US

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 14

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A strong storm system tracking across the Plains will bring the first accumulating snow of the season for parts of the southern U.S.  

There is also a risk of severe storms across the Gulf Coast region with heavy rain, large hail and a few tornadoes.   

This system will spread over the South, the Southeast and then up into the Northeast Tuesday and Wednesday as a coastal low.  

Arctic air will also spread across the lower 48 this week, delivering below-average temperatures for almost everyone.   

Expected U.S. snowfall totals through Wednesday.

Expected U.S. snowfall totals through Wednesday. (Fox News)

Meanwhile, Santa Ana winds return to Southern California on Tuesday.   

Areas that face a threat of severe storms Monday.

Areas that face a threat of severe storms Monday. (Fox News)

Winds could gust upward to 70 mph through the canyons and valleys. 

Expected rainfall totals in the southern U.S. through Wednesday.

Expected rainfall totals in the southern U.S. through Wednesday. (Fox News)

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."