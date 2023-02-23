Yosemite National Park El Capitan rockfall caught on video

A massive rockfall was caught on video this week at California's Yosemite National Park.

White clouds are seen emanating from the side of El Capitan, one of the park's most popular peaks.

The Feb. 20 video was taken by artist Alex J. Wood and posted to Twitter. It currently has more than 30,000 views.

"The noise was so loud," Wood told Storyful, describing the sound as "thunderous."

PROLIFIC YOSEMITE CLIMBER ZACH MILLIGAN, WHO LIVED IN CAVE, DIES IN FALL ON CANADIAN ROCKIES: REPORTS

Park officials estimated that the rockfall was "5-10 times smaller than the 2017 rockfall," which led to the death of a British tourist.

Following the incident, the National Park Service said the rockfall occurred from Horsetail Fall and that there had been no injuries.

CALIFORNIA 1-YEAR-OLD IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER REDWOOD TREE FALLS ONTO HOME: REPORTS

However, as a precaution, the park closed Northside Drive for a period of 24 hours.

Horsetail Fall is best known for its orange and red glow in the setting sun during the month of February.

El Capitan stands at over 3,000 feet from the floor of Yosemite Valley.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Climbers come from all over the world to scale El Capitan.