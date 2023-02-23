Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

National Parks
Published

Yosemite National Park El Capitan rockfall caught on video

Yosemite National Park says massive rockfall occurred from Horsetail Fall

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Yosemite National Park El Capitan rockfall caught on video Video

Yosemite National Park El Capitan rockfall caught on video

A rockfall at Yosemite National Park's El Capitan was described as "thunderous" by an onlooker who caught the incident on camera. (Alex J Wood Artist/@AL3XJW via Storyful)

A massive rockfall was caught on video this week at California's Yosemite National Park

White clouds are seen emanating from the side of El Capitan, one of the park's most popular peaks. 

The Feb. 20 video was taken by artist Alex J. Wood and posted to Twitter. It currently has more than 30,000 views.

"The noise was so loud," Wood told Storyful, describing the sound as "thunderous." 

PROLIFIC YOSEMITE CLIMBER ZACH MILLIGAN, WHO LIVED IN CAVE, DIES IN FALL ON CANADIAN ROCKIES: REPORTS

A view of El Capitan as snow blanked Yosemite National Park in California, on Feb. 22, 2023. 

A view of El Capitan as snow blanked Yosemite National Park in California, on Feb. 22, 2023.  (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Park officials estimated that the rockfall was "5-10 times smaller than the 2017 rockfall," which led to the death of a British tourist.

Following the incident, the National Park Service said the rockfall occurred from Horsetail Fall and that there had been no injuries. 

A welcome sign is seen as snow blanked Yosemite National Park in California, on Feb. 22, 2023. 

A welcome sign is seen as snow blanked Yosemite National Park in California, on Feb. 22, 2023.  (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

CALIFORNIA 1-YEAR-OLD IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER REDWOOD TREE FALLS ONTO HOME: REPORTS

However, as a precaution, the park closed Northside Drive for a period of 24 hours. 

Horsetail Fall is best known for its orange and red glow in the setting sun during the month of February.

Water flowing off Horsetail Fall glows orange while backlit from the setting sun during the "Firefall" phenomenon in Yosemite National Park, California, on Feb. 15, 2023. 

Water flowing off Horsetail Fall glows orange while backlit from the setting sun during the "Firefall" phenomenon in Yosemite National Park, California, on Feb. 15, 2023.  (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

El Capitan stands at over 3,000 feet from the floor of Yosemite Valley. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Climbers come from all over the world to scale El Capitan.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 